9 de diciembre de 2019
|Cochería Acuña: Informa fallecimiento de Fernando D. Salas
FERNANDO DARÍO SALAS. Q.E.P.D. Falleció el 08/12/2019.(2000-2019). Sus familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos serán inhumados en en cementerio de la SANTA CRUZ, el 09 de diciembre/2019, horario 17,00 hs. SERVICIO COCHERIA ACUÑA.
