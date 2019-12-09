Hoy es miercoles 18 de diciembre de 2019 y son las 09:32 hs. Quieres vivir tranquilo? Olvídate del qué dirán. Empezamos a ser felices cuando dejamos de preocuparnos por lo que piensan los demás.

9 de diciembre de 2019
Cochería Acuña: Informa fallecimiento de Fernando D. Salas
FERNANDO DARÍO SALAS. Q.E.P.D. Falleció el 08/12/2019.(2000-2019). Sus familiares participan con profundo dolor su fallecimiento y sus restos serán inhumados en en cementerio de la SANTA CRUZ, el 09 de diciembre/2019, horario 17,00 hs. SERVICIO COCHERIA ACUÑA.



